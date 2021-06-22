Two dead, one injured in Milford crash

MILFORD, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators in Milford are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash that happened Monday night near 500 S. Main Street.

According to a statement by the Utah Highway Patrol, “a vehicle and motorcycle were traveling down Main Street at a high rate of speed” about 9:30 p.m. “when the vehicle lost control and hit a building.”

The two occupants in the vehicle were fatally injured.

The motorcyclist was also injured “when the bike went down,” but the biker’s condition was not revealed.

The UHP has yet to release the victims’ names.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.