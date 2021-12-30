Two dozen cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Davis County Jail

FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Jail has confirmed two dozen cases of COVID-19 after having no cases for nine months.

“Davis County Jail personnel were notified of two individuals who were experiencing symptoms of the virus last night,” said a news release from Davis County Sheriff’s Office. “It was determined through a rapid test that these individuals were positive with the virus. Mandatory rapid tests were distributed to the other inmates in this particular housing facility. At this time, per the results of a rapid COVID test, 24 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 other inmates are being monitored for exposure to COVID-19.”

All individuals are receiving medical attention and are being isolated from others in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading to other areas of the correctional facility.

“I am proud of our correctional officers and staff who have worked very hard and have been very successful at keeping COVID out of our jail for many months,” said Sheriff Kelly Sparks. “These latest infections are unfortunate and we will continue to work hard to care for those who are ill and limit the spread of this virus in the jail.”

The Davis County Jail currently holds 480 inmates. Approximately 38% of those are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The Davis County Health Department offers vaccine clinics at the jail every three weeks to those interested in receiving the vaccine.

“Measures we have taken to prevent COVID-19 from entering the correctional facility include: restricting who can enter the facility; requiring face masks be worn at all times by all individuals in the facility; weekly rapid testing of all facility personnel; frequent sanitation of all areas within the facility; daily temperature checks of personnel and any contract providers; routine testing and 14-day quarantine of any individual initially entering our care and custody,” the news release said.

To reduce exposure, access to the facility will be temporarily limited to Davis County Sheriff’s Office personnel only. All staff and inmates in the facility will be rapid tested in accordance with recommendations of the Davis County Health Department. Additionally, staff and inmates will be tested as recommended by the Davis County Health Department for the next two weeks, at a minimum. All individuals will be tested every five to seven days.

“We continue to work closely with the Davis County Health Department on COVID-19 best practices, and procedural changes will be made to ensure we immediately stop spread in the facility,” the news release said. “Medical personnel remain available 24/7 to address any healthcare needs. Knowing human connection is important to mental health, regardless of where one is quarantining or isolating, video visits with friends and loved ones will continue to be an option for these individuals impacted directly by the virus.”