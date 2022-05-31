Two drivers, 1 passenger flown to hospitals after collision in Tooele County; juvenile critically injured

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Subaru and the driver and passenger in a Dodge truck were transported to hospitals by medical helicopters Monday after a collision in Tooele County.

The accident happened at about 2:20 p.m. when two drivers were on State Route 179, near the turn off to Pole Canyon, says a Utah Highway Patrol statement shared with Gephardt Daily.

A 1995 Subaru passenger vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old boy, was headed south on SR-179. The driver made a left turn, and was struck by a northbound Dodge pickup truck pulling an empty horse trailer.

“The Dodge struck the Subaru in a T-bone style collision on the passenger side,” the UPH statement says. “The Subaru sustained significant damage and the driver had to be extricated. The horse trailer became disconnected and traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

“The driver of the Subaru sustained significant injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital in delta condition. A passenger in the Dodge was also flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are released.