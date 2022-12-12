Two drivers ‘killed on impact’ in wrong-way collision near Beaver

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead after a head-on collision between a male wrong-way driver and a female driver who was southbound on Interstate 15 near the city of Beaver.

The accident happened at about 6:22 p.m. Sunday, a news release from Utah Highway Patrol says.

“Dispatch centers began to receive multiple calls of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes from approximately mile marker 102. As Beaver area troopers began responding to intercept the vehicle, they were notified of a head-on collision near mile marker 109 I-15 southbound.

“A male driver in a tan Ford Escape was traveling the wrong way, northbound in the southbound lanes near mile marker 109. In the same area, A female driver in a white Ford Focus was traveling southbound. The wrong-way Ford Escape crashed head on with the Ford Focus in the left southbound lane.

“The driver of each vehicle was killed on impact.”

Impairment is suspected in the case of the wrong-way vehicle, the UHP statement says, adding that “MCIT and SBI are assisting with the investigation.”