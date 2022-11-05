Two ejected, hospitalized after I-15 rollover near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash Friday afternoon.

“Troopers responded to a vehicle rollover on I-15 at mile marker 13 northbound,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol post on social media Friday evening.

“For an unknown reason a Ford Ranger left the roadway into the center median causing the Ranger to roll. The driver and a passenger were both unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle.

“Both individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UHP Sgt. Brian Peterson said speed was likely a factor in the crash just outside St. George shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

The Ranger, a pick-up truck, was likely totaled, he said. “As usual, we urge people to wear their seat belts.”