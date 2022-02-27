Two ejected, killed in Kane County rollover

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two males died Sunday afternoon when they were ejected from their vehicle in a Kane County rollover.

“At approximately 12:40 a.m., a single vehicle rollover with two male occupants occurred at mile 10 on SR-89,” the Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The vehicle, a Jeep Compass, was traveling westbound from Big Water towards Church Wells. Neither occupant was restrained and both were ejected. Both occupants sustained fatal injuries.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the statement says. Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.