Two elementary schools in emergency mode Wednesday in Granite School District

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two elementary schools in the Granite School District experienced brief emergencies Wednesday afternoon at about the same time, one an evacuation and the other a semi-lockdown.

Early in the afternoon Crestview Elementary in Holladay evacuated for less than an hour after a fire alarm was activated, according to the district’s social media, which proved to be a false alarm. Staff and students were back inside by 2:56 p.m.

But Hillside Elementary Elementary in West Valley City was placed in “lockout protocol,” its third this year, for several hours while police investigated a suspicious circumstance off-campus. Exterior doors were locked but classes proceeded normally, the district said.

“Hillside Elementary School has entered Lockout Protocol. Police are investigating suspicious circumstances in the neighboring area.

“There is no direct threat to the school at this time. This protocol is precautionary in nature to ensure student and staff safety. School is proceeding as normal inside the building.

“Parents, please do not come to the school at this time. We will notify you as soon as we have more information. Thanks for your patience and support as we work to keep students safe.”



The lockout protocol was lifted by 2:30 p.m. for the school located at 4283 S. 6000 W. “ Police investigated suspicious circumstances near the school and found that there was no credibility to the report. School is proceeding as normal.”

On August 28 and May 16 of this year, Hillside, along with several other West Valley City schools nearby, was placed in lockout. The protocol lasted several hours in August and less than an hour in May, according to the district, as police investigated “suspicious activity” in the neighboring area.

No confirmations or results of the police activity were provided when the lockouts were lifted. The district has 57 elementary schools.