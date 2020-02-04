Two elk found stuck in Park City window well rescued, relocated

Window Well Elk Rescue in Utah These elk (a cow and her calf) recently fell into a window well at a Park City residence. After placing a piece of plywood between the glass and the elk, we were able to safely tranquilize the animals. Thanks to a helping hand from some construction workers who volunteered their mini excavator, we lifted the tranquilized elk from the window well, placed them into a horse trailer and administered a reversal drug to bring them out of sedation. They were successfully released at a remote location. Posted by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Monday, February 3, 2020

