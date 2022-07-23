Two employees injured when car drives into Sandy pizza business

SANDY, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two employees were hurt Friday night when a woman pulled up to Big Daddy’s Pizza, in Sandy, and mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake, police say.

Her car ran into the pizza delivery/take out business, striking one man directly and causing debris to fly and hit a female employee.

Officers responded to 7669 S. 700 East after being dispatched at 8:30 p.m.

“The report was that a vehicle have driven through the front of the storefront of that business, and there were injuries,” Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy City Police, told Gephardt daily.

The employee struck by the car was a 55-year-old man, who suffered leg injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Moffitt said.

“There was a second employee, I believe was a 23-year-old female who was injured by some other object inside of the store. My understanding is that it was the point of sale counter that got moved and pushed and ended up bumping into her. She was evaluated on scene by our by by paramedics and medical staff but she declined at any meeting any further medical attention.”

The woman driving the vehicle was uninjured, and showed no signs of impairment, Moffitt said.

“She told our officers that she was pulling up to the storefront right with the intention of applying the brakes and then mistakenly accelerated the accelerator. And drove through the storefront.”

Moffitt said no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.