Two fatal crashes on the same day reported in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people died Thursday in separate vehicle crashes in San Juan County.

According to a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office news release, the first crash involved a motorcycle at 2:10 p.m. on County Road 143 near the entrance of Canyonlands National Park.

National Park Service rangers were first to arrive and attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist died at the scene, the release said.

SJCSO is working to notify the individual’s next of kin.

Later that afternoon, at 3:05 p.m., a rollover crash was reported on County Road 313 near the Lisbon Valley Mine, the sheriff’s office said.

An emergency medical technician from the mine responded and attempted life-saving efforts, but the driver was also pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences to the victims’ families and thanked the agencies that responded, including the Utah Highway Patrol, National Park Service, Lisbon Valley Mine EMTs, La Sal Fire and EMS, Monticello EMS, and sheriff’s deputies.

Officials also reminded the public to drive safely, especially with increased traffic during warmer weather.

“Please don’t drink and drive, wear your seat belts, and obey speed limits,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Most crashes we respond to and the serious injuries involved could be avoided if people followed those three simple rules.”