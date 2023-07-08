Two female teens ejected, killed in Iron County rollover accident; 3 more patients transported to hospitals

IRON COUNTY, Utah, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two female passengers are dead and the male driver and a third female suffered critical injuries Friday night in an Iron County accident on Interstate 15.

The critically injured were airlifted to a local hospital, and a fourth female was transported by ground ambulance for moderate injuries, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says.

The accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. when a southbound Honda Civic was near mile marker 90, north of Paragonah and Parowan.

“The vehicle lost control and traveled off the road to the left into the median and rolled several times,” the UHP news release says. “The vehicle was occupied by five individuals. Two female passengers (one 19 year old and one 17 year old) were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.”

Ages were not provided for the airlifted patients or the female transported by ground ambulance.

“Lanes were closed for approximately two hours while troopers conducted on-scene investigation and evidence gathering,” the statement says. “The cause and contributors to the crash are currently under investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.