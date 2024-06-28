Two fire departments tackle hay-stacked trailer fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fire agencies were needed to put out a burning flatbed trailer full of hay overnight on State Road 18.

Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue and Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue responded to the fire first reported as a vehicle fire on SR-18 between Diamond Valley and Dammeron Valley.

“While en route, crews were notified that a trailer hauling hay was on fire,” Dammeron Valley said in a Friday news release. “DVFR was assisted by Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue who tendered 3,000 gallons of water to the site with Tender 31. This was necessary due to the lack of fire hydrants in the location of the fire.”

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby brush and no injuries resulted. A total of at least six fire vehicles responded.

The episode lent itself as a cautionary tale: “As we head into full wildfire season and are under Stage 1 fire restrictions across much of the state, please remember to use caution when towing and ensure chains are not making contact with the ground.

“If you experience any kind of vehicle fire, do not pull off into grassy or brush filled areas, as this increases the risk of igniting a secondary brush fire.”