Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction.

But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an overpass walkway as he likely assumed. It led off the overpass, and an open drop to the surface below.

According to multiple media reports, at least one other person previously has jumped over the barrier, mistaking it for one that led to a same-level protected walkway.

The GoFundMe accounts have been established with the stated purpose of helping victim Hayden Gurman, of Farmington, who remains in a medically induced coma at the University of Utah Hospital after the accident, which happened on Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to reports, Gurman was on the Interstate 15 overpass in Farmington, running in preparation for the Ogden Marathon.

The first GoFundMe account posted says Gurman is teaches seminary classes to students who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who attend Bountiful’s Viewmont High School.

“He is the best person in this world and has helped so many people in his life, including me,” the first account says. “Brother Gurman was in a tragic accident today while he was running, and he is suffering serious and critical injuries.

“This GoFundMe is super important because this man is a true inspiration to so many people, and if you know him, his smile lights up this world, and he is wanting to make everyone’s day better all the time no matter where or when. The funds will be used to help the Gurman family with medical needs as they arise.”

The second account posted says it was created by a lifelong friend of Gurman, and “will help provide financial support for a portion of the medical expenses that Hayden will incur during his stay in the ICU.