Two hospitalized after motorhome crash on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, March 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorhome traveling south on Interstate 15 in Orem, pulling a car behind it, hit the right-side barrier Tuesday morning, and rolled, blocking traffic.

The motorhome rolled onto its side, and the car being pulled went up and over the barrier, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

Two people from the motorhome were transported to an area in hospital, in serious condition, Roden said. A medical helicopter initially called was cancelled.

All southbound traffic lanes were closed as of 11:41 a.m., Roden said. As of 12:19 p.m., UDOT’s traffic website said the three right lanes (of five) remained blocked, as did the right shoulder.