Two hospitalized in serious condition after motorcycle, truck crash in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday evening after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a pickup truck.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. at 12300 South 265 West when the motorcycle turned in front of the truck, Draper Police Sgt. Scott Adams told Gephardt Daily.

Adams said the two people on the motorcycle — a man and woman in their 20s — were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Adams said the incident is still under investigation.

“People need to take care and exercise caution while riding a motorcycle,” he said. “Sometimes they forget how dangerous it can be.”