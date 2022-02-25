Two in custody after multi-agency pursuit starting in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male driver and female passenger were taken into custody Wednesday night after a multi-agency pursuit by ground and air.

At about 8:22 p.m., a call came to dispatch concerning a reckless driver in Tooele County.

“The reporting party followed the car onto SR-201 where, at some point, the reckless driver backed his car into the RP (reporting party) and fled,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The car was located by Unified Police officials, who initiated a pursuit before terminating, it says. An hour later, a trooper located the car entering Interstate 80 from southbound Interstate 15.

“The trooper was following the car as we attempted to get more units and the aero bureau up,” the statement says. “Near 5000 West the car pulled over and the trooper attempted a felony stop.

“The driver opened the door, turned and looked back then closed the door and took off again. The car took 7200 West and the pursuit was terminated.”

The suspect car continued to drive on State Route 201, then back onto I-80 because there were troopers in the area, the statement says.

“Attempts were made to spike the vehicle but were unsuccessful,” the UHP statement says. “The aero bureau was able to get contact with the car near Saltair but had to turn back due to the weather.

The car was later located pulling into the Comfort Inn just off Highway 36 near Saddleback Boulevard.

“The driver exited the car and ran into the Comfort Inn. A female passenger was taken into custody as she tried to walk away from the car.

“Containment was set on the hotel and the driver was located walking around on the second floor. When challenged, he attempted to flee down the stairwell where he was taken into custody after a short struggle.”

Both occupants were booked on multiple theft, drug, and weapons charges, as well as outstanding warrants, the statement says.