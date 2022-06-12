Two in extremely critical condition after stalled vehicle struck from behind on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a late night crash that left two people in extremely condition Saturday.

According to a UHP news release, dispatchers received reports about 10:04 p.m. of a stalled vehicle blocking the center lane of Interstate 215 South westbound near 1500 West in the area of 5800 South.

The stalled vehicle was occupied by three passengers and one driver, the UHP said.

“Two of the passengers exited the vehicle and ran to the roadside for safety as the driver of the stalled vehicle leaned out of the driver side window to warn traffic with his cell phone light,” the UHP said.

“An SUV struck the rear of the stalled vehicle, ejecting the driver of the stalled vehicle. The driver and passenger who remained inside of the stalled vehicle were transported in extremely critical condition,” the UHP said.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and is being investigated to be under the influence, according to the UHP.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.