Two injured, 1 critically, after car-semi collision in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a collision between a car and a semi Friday night.

The accident happened at about 11:43 p.m. on State Route 40.

“One male occupant had to be extricated and flown by LifeFlight to Utah Valley, and the driver of the semi was transported via ground ambulance,” says a statement issued by Wasatch Fire District.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to spilled oil and fuel, the statement says.