Two injured, 1 critically, in I-80 chain-reaction accident in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chain-reaction accident on eastbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County Wednesday morning left two people injured, involved three vehicles and blocked traffic for multiple hours.

The incident was reported at 4:07 a.m. near mile marker 84, in the Grantsville area.

A woman driving a black passenger car “lost control and hit the left cable barrier then came back across hitting the right barrier,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The vehicle stopped blocking the right lane. A small SUV came through the area and crashed into the blocking car then stopped in the left lane.

“The individuals were outside the vehicles next to the first car talking when an approaching semi hit that car which hit the female standing next to it and threw her into the cable barrier on the right shoulder.”

The woman was transported by ground in serious to critical condition, the statement says.

“A second individual was transported with moderate injuries. A medical helicopter was required but could not respond. Eastbound traffic lanes have been closed intermittently for the crash investigation.”