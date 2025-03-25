Two injured after ice falls at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO CANYON, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County deputies were dispatched Monday after a report of two injured persons at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

One person “was seriously injured by falling ice that fell on them from the falls,” a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says.

“The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to the scene with North Fork Fire Department and they began to triage the patient.

Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau sent the STAR 8 helicopter to hoist the patient off the mountain and Airlife then flew the patient to a trauma center for treatment.

“The quick response of all of these agencies to help this injured man get to treatment is awesome!”

The UCSO asks that, as temperatures warm, visitors remember that winter conditions still exist at higher elevations.

“Dress accordingly, stay away from melting ice flows and be cautious!”