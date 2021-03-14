Two injured in avalanche near Alpine, Utah County Sheriff’s Office says

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Marc 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an avalanche near Pfeifferhorn Peak, above Alpine and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“Four people involved,” the UCSO statement says. “Nobody buried. two with leg and ankle injuries.”

Agencies responding include Utah County Search & Rescue, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, and helicopters from Intermountain LifeFlight and the Utah Department of Public Safety, said the tweet, issued at 12:37 p.m. Sunday.

