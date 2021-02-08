Two injured in crash after police say driver ran red light in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two drivers are in the hospital Sunday night, one in very serious condition and the other facing a long recovery from several broken bones, after a collision at 3500 South and 1950 West.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. when the 20-year-old driver of a blue Dodge Caliber hatchback traveling eastbound ran a red light and collided with a Dodge Journey SUV, said Lt. Steve Burke, with the West Valley City Police Department.

Burke told Gephardt Daily that the young man was transported to the hospital in “very serious, unstable condition with a head injury.”

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old man, also was transported to the hospital with two broken legs and a broken arm, Burke said.

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

The crash is under investigation Sunday night, and authorities are looking into impairment as a possible factor.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.