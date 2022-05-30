Two injured in Eagle Mountain crash; driver cited for DUI, drugs, traffic violations

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver and passenger were seriously in a Sunday night crash in Eagle Mountain.

Deputies responded to the scene, on Ranches Parkway, just before 8 p.m.

“Witnesses said the car was traveling in excess of 60 mph,” the Utah County Sheriff statement says. “Driver & passenger suffered serious injuries. The injuries are not life threatening.”

Officials cited driver Austin Miller, 21 and from Tooele, on charges related to driving under the influence, marijuana and traffic violations, the UCSO statement says.