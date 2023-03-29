Two inmates hospitalized after brawl involving multiple prisoners at Utah State Correctional Facility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A brawl involving multiple inmates Tuesday night at the Utah State Correctional Facility sent two prisoners to hospitals.

The incident occurred in the Salt Lake City prison’s Bear housing facility, which is a male general population housing area, spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted confirmed to Gephardt Daily.

“Six incarcerated individuals were involved in the incident,” Feldsted said. “Two of the individuals were taken to a nearby hospital. One of those individuals has since been released and returned to prison. The other individual is in stable condition.”

According to multiple reports, one inmate was first taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to another medical center.

No staff members were injured, Feldsted said.

“The incident is now under investigation by the Utah Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Bureau.”

Gephardt Daily is seeking additional information, including details on whether any weapons were involved in the fight.