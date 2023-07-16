Two jailed after allegedly trying to sell landscaping equipment rented from Home Depot

CLINTON, Utah, July 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were booked into the Davis County jail Saturday after they allegedly attempted to sell landscaping machines rented from Home Depot in Clinton through a Facebook Marketplace listing.

“Law enforcement was dispatched to a keep-the-peace complaint,” says a statement by an officer of the Clinton Police Department. “The complainant on the keep-the-peace was suspicious because the suspect was selling two landscaping machines valued at over $30,000 each. The complainant believed the equipment was stolen, because of how cheap the asking price was.”

Arrest documents for suspects Princess Grace Irene Collins, 35, and Mark Anthony Taylor, 21, said the machines were offered for a fraction of their value.

“The suspect was representing on Facebook Market place that they were his and he was selling them for $9,000 each. When officers tried to make contact with the individuals, they failed to stop and fled on foot. The suspects were later apprehended.”

Collins’ probable cause statement says that prior to her capture, she “was observed kicking through a vinyl fence to avoid capture. Once the suspect was in the back of a police vehicle she attempted to throw out the open window a key to the U-Haul rental truck.”

During the investigation, officers determined the equipment was rented.

“Home Depot said this is a common theft where people rent machines and try and sell them,” charging documents say.

Collins and Taylor were each charged on suspicion of:

Three counts of theft of item valued at greater than or equal to $5,000, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Collins also faces additional charges of:

Tampering with evidence, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief with lost less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

A judge ordered that both suspects be held without bail.