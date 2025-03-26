Two juvenile females named persons of interest in Washington City stabbing death; last seen in California

WASHINGTON, Utah, March 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles have been named by Washington City Police detectives as persons of interest in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old California woman whose body was discovered Sunday in a local rental vacation residence.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but according Wednesday afternoon press conference by the Washington City Police Department the persons of interest are:

Mihaela Gabriela Sorescu, 16, who goes by the name “Bella.” She stands 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Abigael Paige Flanagan, 17, who goes by the name “Jay.” She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

“These two individuals were last known to be in Bellflower, California, Sunday morning, before we were notified of the incident,” said WCPD Lt. Kory Klotz.

“The vehicle, the rental car, that was involved in this case, was located there in Bellflower and we know that Mihaela and Abigael were present in that vehicle at the time it was discarded there in Bellflower,” according to Klotz.

“The vehicle that they were in has since been processed by an agency in California, there in Bellflower, so it is in our custody, and we are still going through the process of collecting evidence on that vehicle, to see what other information we might gain from that.

“So again, our two persons of interest here are juveniles. They are known to take medication, which we are unsure if they have their medication with them…

“We want to check their welfare, make sure that they’re safe, make sure that we can talk with them and find out what happened at the scene of our incident here on on Sunday.”

Klotz said the girls have connections to the greater Sacramento and still believed to be in California.

“Our hope with with getting this information out there, is that the citizens in California can be vigilant… If they know who they are, if they’re staying with them, they can notify the law enforcement agency there in their jurisdiction, or give us a phone call at our dispatch center here at 435-634-5730.

“They were the last two individuals that we know have seen our victim alive, and so, at this time, we are seeking information to their whereabouts so that we can understand, get in contact with them, and find out what happened.”