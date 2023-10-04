Two ‘known gang members’ arrested after West Jordan teen’s assault, shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have made two arrests in a Tuesday shooting incident that left the juvenile victim with a bullet wound in his leg.

Booked in the case were Elijah Timothy David Carter, 18, and Macen Lucas Loutensock, 19. Court documents filed by an officer of the West Jordan Police Department say both are known gang members.

The affidavits say police were dispatched to the scene on a shots fired call, followed by a call from a witness reporting a family member had been shot. They were alerted at about 3 p.m., and responded to the scene, in the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue.

“Officers arrived on scene and discovered a 14-year-old juvenile was shot in the leg,” charging documents say. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

“Detective Sullivan with the metro gang unit conducted an interview with the witness,” Carter and Loutensock’s affidavits say.

The witness identified the man who shot and assaulted the juvenile as Carter, also known as “Little E,” and the man who assaulted but did not shoot the juvenile male as Macen Loutensock, AKA “Mac.” The detective was familiar “with Elijah and Macen from active gang cases,” arrest documents say.

Video recorded at the scene placed both men at the site, captured the physical altercation and the sound of a bullet being fired, a woman screaming, and a handgun being held by Carter.

Post Miranda, “Elijah stated that he was trying to pistol whip him when asked why he shot a 14-year-old kid. Post Miranda, Elijah told

investigators that the gun went off when he pistol whipped” the boy. “When investigators asked Elijah what his intent was for shooting (the juvenile), Elijah told investigators that he was trying to hurt him.”

Loutensock’s affidavit says video shows he got out of a black Volkswagen Jetta and approached the victim while holding a baseball bat.

“A verbal exchange occurred where (the victim) agreed to fight Macen if he agreed to put the bat down. Macen was observed on video footage physically assaulting (the juvenile) without the bat. A metal bat was collected as evidence. … In the video, you can see

Macen punching (the victim) and throwing him to the ground multiple times. Macen is also observed attempting to kick (the juvenile) while he is trying to get up from the ground.”

Carter was booked into jail for investigation of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, shooting in the direction of a person, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Aggravated child abuse, intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Loutensock was booked for investigation of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Child abuse with injury, intentional or knowing, a class A misdemeanor

As in all cases, charges will be determined by a review by the county attorney’s office.

Carter and Loutensock were ordered held without bail.