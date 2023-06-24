Two Magna men charged for alleged distribution of large amounts of narcotics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Magna men have been charged after allegedly distributing fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

The two men were among the subjects of an investigation begun in May by the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force (WMDTF) of a drug trafficking organization suspected of distributing large amounts of narcotics in Utah, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah of the Department of Justice. The two men are described as foreign nationals, but their home country was not listed.

Lenin Rafael Rodriguez-Villafranca, AKA Jose Santiago Funez Villafranca, 23, of Magna, and Onesy Basilo Avilez-Flores, AKA Rafael Flores Onesy Basilo, 22, of Magna, were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City.

During the execution of a search warrant for Villafranca’s residence on June 6, according to the release, agents saw Avilez-Flores with narcotics, which were consistent with blue fentanyl pills.

“Agents recovered counterfeit blue M-30 pills on the floor of the residence and in the toilet. Agents also recovered approximately 6,288 grams of field-tested positive fentanyl (totaling approximately 63,000 pills), approximately 2,737 grams of field-tested positive heroin, and approximately 1,096 grams of field-tested positive cocaine.”

The men each are charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and reentry of a previously removed alien.