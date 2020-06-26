Two men aid Duchesne County deputy after arrestee tries to escape

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men came to the aid of a Duchesne County sheriff’s deputy Thursday after an arrestee broke out of the deputy’s patrol truck.

The arrestee, Corbett Rown Sather, then fought with the deputy alongside U.S. Highway 40 in Myton, according to a press release from Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Misti Duncan said she initially arrested Sather, 41, for investigation of disorderly conduct in connection with a suspicious person call. Sather was reportedly going from house to house in the Hancock Cove area, banging on doors early Thursday morning.

Sather initially tried to run from Duncan, but stopped when he saw a second deputy arriving. Duncan said Sather admitted to using drugs.

“Duncan was transporting Sather to jail when he began kicking one of the windows in Duncan’s patrol truck,” the news release said. “Duncan was slowing down to pull over when Sather intentionally smashed his head against the glass, breaking out the window.”

Sather, who was handcuffed behind the back, was able to climb out through the broken window and attempted to run. Duncan grabbed Sather, who continued to fight and tried to drag himself and the deputy into traffic on the highway, the news release said.

As Duncan fought to regain control of Sather, two bystanders approached, the news release added. Duncan said the men told Sather if he didn’t stop fighting, they would help Deputy Duncan subdue him. That allowed Duncan to step back, draw her Taser and order Sather to the ground.

“The two guys asked if I had backup coming and I said I did,” Duncan said. “They stayed until backup arrived, then left. I never got a chance to find out their names.”

Duncan said the men’s willingness to step in and help means a lot.

“I’m not just an officer,” Duncan said. “I’m somebody’s mom and somebody’s wife. I’m out here trying to help other people, so I think it’s cool that they were willing to step in and help me. Thank you so much for stopping to help.”

Sather was booked into the Duchesne County Jail for investigation of assault on a peace officer, escape from custody, damage to jail property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.