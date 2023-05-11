Two men arrested after allegedly robbing West Jordan juvenile at gunpoint

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men are facing felony charges after they allegedly went to the house of a juvenile known to one of them and robbed him at gunpoint.

West Jordan police responded to the residence, in the general area of 7400 South and 2200 West. A call came to dispatch at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and a man reported that his son, a minor, had been robbed at gunpoint at their residence.

“The victim reported to patrol officers that his friend, Victor Gant, came over to his house with another male to hang out,” say arrest documents filed for Gant, 20, and Challislee Coyote Baker, 22.

“The victim said he invited Victor and the other male into his room and told them to sit down. The victim said Victor told him no, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at the victim’s face. The victim said Victor told him to give them his wallet. The victim said Victor and the male took his wallet, which had $2,000 cash, and his identification cards. The victim said Victor and the other male then left the house.”

Gant was arrested at his West Jordan residence and transported to the West Jordan Police Department and interviewed.

“Post Miranda, Victor initially stated he was at his residence all day and did not go see the victim,” his probable cause statement says. “When Victor was confronted with being on surveillance video, he admitted he went to the residence. Victor said police would not find a wallet or gun at his apartment.

“Challis Baker was identified as the second male suspect, detained, and interviewed at the West Jordan Police Department. Challis stated he was told to go with Victor to the residence or Victor would beat him up. Challis said he went into the residence with Victor, Victor asked where the sh– was, and the victim showed them a white box. Challis said Victor pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim. Challis said Victor told him to grab the sh– and cash and instructed him to put it in his backpack. Challis said he put the box in his backpack and the victim handed him a wad of cash, which he also put into the backpack.”

Baker told police he “did not know the victim, he did not know why they were going to the residence, and he only did what he was told out of fear…. Challis said his cut was $400.”

Each man was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/I/analog

Gant and Baker were booked into the Salt Lake County jail and ordered to be held without bail.