Two men injured, 1 critically, in separate knife attacks blocks apart at about the same time in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to the scenes of two unrelated knife attacks on Wednesday, both of which happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the city’s near east side.

Lt. Andrew Cluff, SLCPD, told Gephardt Daily the most serious injury was in a stabbing in the area of 15 South 300 East.

“A male victim was stabbed in the chest,” Cluff said. “The victim was running, he said because he didn’t want to be arrested. He is afraid of police. We caught up to the victim, and have taken him to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.”

No suspect was found in the area, and the victim, a 58-year-old man, is not cooperating with police, Cluff said, so police have no information about the suspect, no knife, and no information on the exact location of the crime.

Cluff said the victim did have an outstanding charge against him, but the immediate plan is to “leave him in the care of the hospital.”

The second stabbing happened at Liberty Park, Cluff said.

“It was an altercation between two men over a woman,” he said. “One man pulled out a knife and slashed the other, then tried to slash a second man, but missed him.

“Thankfully, we had a squad in the park at the time, and they were able to take the suspect into custody.”

The victim, a 53-year-old man, suffered minor injuries to his arm and is in stable condition, Cluff said. It appears the blade used was a box cutter, he said.

That suspect is expected to be booked into jail on two counts of aggravated for assault, one for the man he slashed and one for the victim allegedly slashed and a second for the man he allegedly attempted to slash.