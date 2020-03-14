Two men struck by vehicle while changing tire on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol and Orem Fire Department responded to a “double auto-pedestrian” accident on the on ramp to Interstate 15 at the University Parkway entrance very early Saturday.

The incident happened at about 12:16 a.m., when a driver had a flat tire and pulled over, but failed to get all the way onto the shoulder, Trooper Tara Wahlberg told Gephardt Daily.

Two other men then stopped to help change the tire.

While they were doing that, another vehicle came long and struck one of the good Samaritans and the man who had the flat tire.

Both men were transported to the hospital with lower-extremity injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, Wahlberg said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the men remained on scene and was cooperating with police. Wahlberg said impairment was not a factor and the incident was just “an unfortunate accident.”