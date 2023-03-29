Two more touring shows scheduled by Broadway at the Eccles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Zions Broadway at the Eccles has added two musicals to its 2023-2024 season, both of them set for 2024 dates.

The shows are “Come From Away,” to play Salt Lake City April 26-28, 2024; and “Annie,” to play the Eccles May 10 -12, 2024.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of “the small town that welcomed the world.”

It follows 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland. Residents welcomed the stranded visitors after planes were grounded due to the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships,” says the Broadway in Utah announcement of the musical, written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.

“Annie,” a musical theater classic, tells the comic-inspired story of Little Orphan Annie, whose positive, can-do attitude serves her well in difficult times. Directed by Jenn Thompson, the musical was written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin.

Tickets to these shows, along with previously announced productions, will be offered to existing subscribers first, with new subscribers welcome to make purchases in June, and individual tickets on sale at a date to be announced.

