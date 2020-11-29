Two Nephi men arrested as Juab County officials investigate murder in West Desert

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Nephi men have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to a murder that took place in the West Desert area of Juab County on Friday.

According to a Juab County Sheriff’s Office news release, sheriff’s deputies and Nephi City Police officers responded to an address in Nephi after being notified by residents who reported that a man had been shot and “subsequently discarded in a location somewhere in the west desert of Juab County.”

Troy Pexton, 56, of Nephi, was detained and arrested on charges of murder, obstruction of justice, and abuse or desecration of a dead human body.

Scott Blackett, 41, also of Nephi, had been taken to a local hospital for treatment and released for non-life-threatening injuries, the news release states. Blackett returned to the Nephi address and was detained and ultimately arrested on a charge of abuse or desecration of a dead human body.

Both men were transported and booked into the Juab County Jail.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Millard County Sheriff’s Office, Nephi City Police Department, and Juab County Search and Rescue investigated and were able to find the body of a deceased man in the west Juab County Desert, along the Brush Wellman Highway, the news release states.

Utah County Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, and the victim has been identified as Michael Caussey, 50, of Santaquin.

The investigation is still underway.