Two new wildfires burning in Utah

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The MM17 Fire, shared by Utah Fire Info on Saturday, June 19, 2021

UTAH, June 19. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two new wildfire starts were reported by Utah Fire Info on Saturday afternoon.

Utah started the day with nine wildfires.

The MM17Fire was first reported at 4 p.m., and is said to be more than 100 acres and zero percent contained. It’s cause is not yet known.

#MM17Fire is 100+ acres. Burning East of Hwy 28 in grass and brush. Air & ground resources are actively engaged in direct suppression tactics. Fire cause is under investigation,” says a 5:35 p.m. tweet by Utah Fire Info.

A 5:07 p.m. tweet estimated the fires size at 50 to 100 acres.

A UFI tweet at 3:57 p.m. shared news of a smaller new fire.

“New Fire Start: No Fire name yet. Located off of Highway 89 near Birdseye Utah. Resources on scene. Estimated at 2 acres. More info to be posted as it comes.”

These maps show the locations of two newly reported Utah wildfires, the on on the left unnamed and the one on the right called the MM17Fire, both reported on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Images: Utah Fire Info

