Two new wildfires burning in Utah

UTAH, June 19. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two new wildfire starts were reported by Utah Fire Info on Saturday afternoon.

Utah started the day with nine wildfires.

The MM17Fire was first reported at 4 p.m., and is said to be more than 100 acres and zero percent contained. It’s cause is not yet known.

“#MM17Fire is 100+ acres. Burning East of Hwy 28 in grass and brush. Air & ground resources are actively engaged in direct suppression tactics. Fire cause is under investigation,” says a 5:35 p.m. tweet by Utah Fire Info.

A 5:07 p.m. tweet estimated the fires size at 50 to 100 acres.

A UFI tweet at 3:57 p.m. shared news of a smaller new fire.

“New Fire Start: No Fire name yet. Located off of Highway 89 near Birdseye Utah. Resources on scene. Estimated at 2 acres. More info to be posted as it comes.”