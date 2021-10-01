Two officers injured after assault by woman in Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City police officers are recovering after being assaulted by a 22-year-old female in Pioneer Park Friday.

SLC911 received information from Gold Cross paramedics about a woman walking into traffic near 200 S. State St., said a news release from Salt Lake City Police Department. Officers received additional information about the suspect allegedly throwing rocks and breaking out windows to an apartment complex, hotel and at least two vehicles.

The call was dispatched to the first available officer at 11:58 a.m. That officer arrived on scene at 12:01 p.m. and located the suspect inside Pioneer Park.

“The officer contacted the suspect and began giving commands to the individual who refused to comply,” the news release said. “Despite repeated commands, the suspect threw a rock at an officer, which hit the officer in the head. The officer deployed a Taser that was only partially effective.”

Additional officers responded to help arrest the woman.

“The suspect fought with and assaulted officers,” the news release added. “Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody.”

The officer assaulted by the suspect with the rock also suffered a broken finger. The second injured officer received a bite to the hand by the suspect. Both officers drove themselves to an area hospital for medical care.

“This was a rapidly unfolding and dangerous situation for our officers,” said SLCPD Police Chief Mike Brown. “I’m glad the injuries to our officers were not more serious.

“When this call came out, our officers responded quickly to protect the community around them and in the park and for that, I want to recognize their efforts. Our officers have a difficult job, and this incident highlights their extensive training.”

Officers arrested the suspect and charges are pending.

The SLCPD is continuing to contact witnesses and other potential victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-180691.