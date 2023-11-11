Two patients transported after rollover accident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two patients were transported to an area hospital after a rollover crash Friday evening.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office were alerted to the single-vehicle crash at about 5 p.m., and responded to the site, between mileposts 11 and 12 on Old Highway 91.

“The vehicle was found approximately 80 yards off of the roadway in a wash,” says a social media post release from the agency. That distance is about the length of three train coaches or four bowlings lanes, if placed end to end, according to dimensionsofstuff.com.

“SCIFR provided medical care and transported two patients to a local area hospital for further evaluation and care,” the post says. “Our law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.”