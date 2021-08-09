Two people critically injured in Park City I-80 crash

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City first responders, along with North Summit Fire and Utah Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an injury accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80.

Park City Fire District posted on Facebook that the accident happened at mile marker 166 on westbound I-80.

Two patients and a dog were extricated from the vehicle, treated on scene, and the patients, who were in critical condition, then were transported to the hospital by two LifeFlight helicopters.

The dog is doing well and is being taken care of, PCFD said.

Responding from PCFD were “Ambulance 21, T36, Engine 35, Medic ambulance 35, and BC 304.”