Two people dead after vehicle slams into back of parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman died Saturday after their vehicle ran into the back of a truck parked in West Valley City.

Lt. Jason Vincent, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily the accident happened at about 3:23 p.m. in the area of 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South).

A box truck was parked legally at the side of the road, facing west, Vincent said.

“The victims’ vehicle was the vehicle that was on the move,” he said. “They crashed into the back of the stationary box truck.”

The female driver died at the scene, Vincent said. The male passenger died after being transported to an area hospital. Vincent did not specify their ages, but said both were adults.

Weather is not believed to be a factor, and there were no obvious indications of intoxication, Vincent said. The crash, caught on surveillance video, showed the vehicle may have been speeding, and it did not appear to brake before hitting the truck.

The names of the victims have not been released. Gephardt Daily will have updates on the investigation as they are available.