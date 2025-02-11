Two people injured at storage facility fire in Marriott-Slaterville

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital and another person was treated at the scene because of a fire in a storage facility in Marriott Slaterville.

The call was dispatched at 9:25 a.m. Monday. Fire crews from Weber Fire District, Riverdale, Ogden City and Hill Air Force Base responded to the scene, near 1515 South and 1200 West.

Flames were visible on arrival, as was a large column of smoke, says a statement from Weber County Fire.

“Thanks to quick action, fire damage was contained to five units, though multiple others sustained smoke damage,” the statement says.

Weber Fire District photo

“Unfortunately, two people were injured. One individual was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, while a firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.”

Weber Fire District photo

The scene was turned over to the Weber Fire Districts’ Fire Marshal’s Office, “and remains under investigation,” the release says.