Two people inside trailer suffer second, third degree burns in Ogden fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured after a camp trailer caught fire in Ogden Thursday afternoon.

The camp trailer was parked in the area of the Super 8 by Wyndham at 1508 W. 2100 South.

“Earlier today at 4:35 p.m. a small camp trailer caught fire,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. “Weber and Ogden Fire units along with Weber County Sheriff’s responded.”

The trailer was occupied at the time of the fire. Both occupants were injured, with second and third degree burns to the legs and hands, the post said.

“The fire was as quickly extinguished; the fire was accidental however the exact cause is still under investigation,” the post said.

