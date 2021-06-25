Two people struck by lightning at Dead Horse Point State Park; transported in critical condition

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people at Grand County’s Dead Horse Point State Park were transported to hospitals in critical condition after being struck by lighting Thursday evening.

A statement by Grand County EMS says medical first responders were paged at 5:31 p.m..

“Two GCEMS ambulances, a Grand County Sheriff’s office deputy, and two EMTs from Canyonlands National Park responded,” the statement says.

“The first ambulance arrived on scene at 6:04 and found both patients in critical but stable condition on the West Rim Trail. Initial aid was being rendered by bystanders.

“The patients were treated, and initially transported to Moab Regional Hospital. They were later flown to a higher level trauma center for further care.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.