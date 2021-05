FILLMORE, Utah, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a semi crash Sunday morning.

The semi truck was burning, and two people were trapped inside.

“About 8:30 this morning we were paged to a semi wreck with two people trapped and on fire at the 167 structure,” a brief post from the department says.

“We were able to put the fire out and extract both victims who where transported to the hospital.”