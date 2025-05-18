Two riders transported to hospital after scooter-car collision in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A male and female were transported to a local hospital Saturday night after the scooter they were riding collided with a car in downtown Salt Lake City.

The incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. in the area of 300 West and 100 South.

“It appears two people riding a scooter hit a car,” says a response to a Gephardt Daily inquiry to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“It’s not initially known who had the right of way or what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

“The male and female passengers of the scooter went to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

“It appears the scooter was designed for one occupant.”