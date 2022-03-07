Police investigate shooting at crowded Roy house party

ROY, Utah, March 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are investigating a confrontation at a crowded house party Sunday which sent two men to the hospital, one of whom had been grazed by a bullet.

“It was about 2 a.m.,” Detective Josh Taylor, Roy City Police, told Gephardt Daily. “We got a report of shots fired, and it was initially reported that there was a male that was shot there. We learned that the male that was originally thought to be shot was just involved in a fight, if you will, and he was just beat up.”

Officers were still in the area of the house party near 2350 West and 4350 South, when they learned of a shooting victim who had arrived at a nearby hospital.

“It was on his lower left side, and did not enter into his abdomen,” Taylor said, later clarifying that it was in the general abdomen/hip area.

“I don’t want to say superficial, but it was not serious for a bullet wound.”

The shooting victim was transported by private vehicle.

The beating victim, whose injuries included damage to his face, was transported by ambulance, Taylor said.

Both males were in the late teens to early 20s age range, he said.

“We think it was at a house party. There was probably 30 to 40 people there total. So we’re still in the process of trying to gather all that information.”

Taylor said he believes the males knew each other.

“I think they had previous relationship,” he said. “I don’t know if they used to be friends, but from what I understand, it was more like they are rivals.”

The detective said he didn’t know how many people were actively involved in the fight, but he was aware of one possible suspect, who was not in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

“We’re still investigating and trying to gather what evidence,” he said.