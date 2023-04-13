Two Salt Lake County men indicted for alleged drug trafficking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in Utah has indicted two men who are foreign nationals living in Salt Lake County on charges involving possession and distribution of narcotics, including cocaine and heroin.

Charges were filed Wednesday against Gildardo Ramirez Garcia, 40, and Luis Felipe Felix-Campos, 31. According to the complaint and law enforcement affidavit, search warrants were served on their residences on March 30 of this year.

“The Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force (WMDTF) consisting of the FBI and Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force (DMNSF), is conducting a criminal investigation into Garcia and Felix-Campos, and other co-conspirators of a drug trafficking organization believed to be facilitating the distribution of large quantities of narcotics throughout Utah,” says a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, United State Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“As a result of the investigation, heroin and cocaine were recovered. Felix-Campos later admitted the cocaine in his residence belonged to him.

“In the indictment, Garcia is charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Felix-Campos is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and reentry of a previously removed alien.”

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated by the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney, Stephen L. Nelson, of the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.