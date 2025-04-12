Two semis collide on I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were apparently minor after two semi-trucks collided in Washington County.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the pre-dawn mess Friday on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 24.

“The incident involved two semi-trucks,” a Hurricane Valley news release says.

“Upon arrival, responders found two patients who had already exited their vehicles. Both individuals were assessed on scene by our paramedics and declined transport.”

In all five fire & rescue units responded to the scene along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from UDOT.