Two semis involved in fatal accident on SR-201 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) –Utah Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash involving two semi trucks in West Valley City.

The accident happened at 5600 W. State Route 201.

“This area of 201 will be closed while troopers work the scene,” says a UHP statement issued at 11:18 a.m.

“Traffic is being diverted around the crash at 5600 West and can re-enter SR-201 at the on ramp.”

According to the UDOT traffic site, three lanes are impacted, and traffic is expected to be impacted until about 5:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.