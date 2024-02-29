Two shot in Naples, Uintah County, suspect in custody

NAPLES, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say they have a suspect in custody after two residents were shot Wednesday afternoon in Naples.

Officers responded to a reported shooting incident to find a 35-year-old male and a 28-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an 8 p.m. Naples City Police Department statement online.

After transport to a local hospital they were transferred to a Wasatch Front hospital due to the severity of their injuries, police said, where they remain in critical but stable condition.

“A suspect has been identified in connection with this incident and is currently in custody. The Naples City Police Department wishes to reassure the community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

Because of the incident’s proximity to an elementary school, a precautionary soft lockdown was enacted in collaboration with the Uintah School District. A shelter-in-place protocol took place and all points of egress locked.

The measures were lifted shortly in this town of 2,300 following police confirmation of no imminent threat to the school or its occupants.