Two shot in SLC TRAX scuffle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon during a scuffle that started on a TRAX platform.

One victim was in serious condition and another critical, Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said of the altercation that occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the area of 39th South and West Temple.

Events began when three men were involved in altercation on the light rail platform. They ultimately fell off the platform and onto the tracks where the scuffle continued, Arky said.

A gun was drawn and shots were fired, he said.

TRAX service was still interrupted from the incident as of 6 p.m., Arky said, with investigation expected to continue for the next few hours..

A bus bridge is in place between north Murray and Millcreek stations, he said, advising those planning on using the blue line this evening to check social media for updates.